What Cynthia Erivo’s Nail Stylist Thinks Of All The Conversation About Her Wicked Nails

SO: She had found me online after she had tried nail salons in and around London and they were just not giving her what she wanted. You know when you get your nails done and you leave the salon and you’re a bit underwhelmed? And then she found me and then ever since then we’ve been stuck together and she has followed me everywhere. I had a salon in Stratford in East London and I was there for five years and she would come and she would sing to me. And when she was performing in the West End, I would go to her when she was at work and I was still doing her nails in between breaks and in between her shows. So we created that friendship just from, you know, doing the nails.