As soon as I decided to bleach my hair last year, people started warning me that once I did, I'd never want to go back to black. Since then, I've been three different colors: pink, purple, and now, blue. It sounds fun, but I have the breakage to show for it, from little wispies around my face to short strands through my crown and plenty of dry ends. But for the most part, my hair is healthy — or at least as healthy as double-processed hair can be.
It turns out, that first warning is proving to be very true. So much so, my colorful hair has become a huge part of my identity. I like to think of it as a built-in accessory that makes me feel confident and put together, whether I'm all dolled up or just rolling out of bed.
My colorist Madison at Spoke & Weal does an incredible job minimizing damage to my hair, but it's the at-home work that can mean the difference between a straw-like feel and a soft, healthy one, no matter your natural texture. After dying my lilac hair blue last month, I really looked at my hair care routine, throwing out all the lackluster products I'd been trying, and just sticking to things I know actually work. You can watch the full transformation above, then stick around for my updated hair routine in the second half of the video.
Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo, $28.50, available at Ulta Beauty; Pureology Strength Cure Conditioner, $30.50, available at Ulta Beauty; Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $28, available at Sephora; Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $28, available at Sephora; Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, $28, available at Sephora; Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Mask, $68, available at Revolve; Ohii Magic Hair Wand, $12, available at Urban Outfitters.
