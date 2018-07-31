I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's What Worked

Some people excel at DIY projects, but I am not one of those people. When I attempted my first paper maché piñata in the sixth grade I wound up scraping glue-soaked newspaper clippings off my kitchen floor the rest of the night. More recently, I maimed three pairs of vintage Levi's trying to cut off the hems. You'd think that my propensity for DIY failure would steer me away from attempting to make anything ever again, but instead I've simply narrowed my approach, leaving the piñata making and tailoring to professionals, and sticking to what I know best: beauty.