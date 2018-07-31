I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's What Worked

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Some people excel at DIY projects, but I am not one of those people. When I attempted my first paper maché piñata in the sixth grade I wound up scraping glue-soaked newspaper clippings off my kitchen floor the rest of the night. More recently, I maimed three pairs of vintage Levi's trying to cut off the hems. You'd think that my propensity for DIY failure would steer me away from attempting to make anything ever again, but instead I've simply narrowed my approach, leaving the piñata making and tailoring to professionals, and sticking to what I know best: beauty.
Easy recipes for DIY beauty products can be found all over the internet, but knowing what concoction is best for you can take some trial and error. After creating a DIY skin care routine last year, I decided to take a stab a hair care, too, so I called upon cosmetic chemist Ni'Kita Wilson to offer some guidance. Together we designed a shampoo, conditioner, hair mask, and dry shampoo for my color-treated hair. Spoiler: Some items worked better than others, but they were all easy to make. (Success!) Curious to see which ones I'll keep using past this experiment? Press play for all the details.
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1