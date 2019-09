I Tried $90 Worth Of Trader Joe's Beauty Products — & These Were My Favorites

There are very few grocery store chains with adoring fans quite as loyal as Trader Joe's. Lines form around the block in New York just to get into the building, the brand's brown paper bags can be spotted in nearly every borough, and there are Instagram accounts dedicated to documenting the best new finds . But for every rave review of T.J.'s cookie butter or frozen pizza, there's an equally ecstatic one for a Trader Joe's beauty product. This week I decided to finally see what all the fuss was about by trying an entire cart of self-care essentials.