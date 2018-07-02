Beauty with Mi
I Tried $90 Worth Of Trader Joe's Beauty Products — & These Were My Favorites

Everything is under $9.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
There are very few grocery store chains with adoring fans quite as loyal as Trader Joe's. Lines form around the block in New York just to get into the building, the brand's brown paper bags can be spotted in nearly every borough, and there are Instagram accounts dedicated to documenting the best new finds. But for every rave review of T.J.'s cookie butter or frozen pizza, there's an equally ecstatic one for a Trader Joe's beauty product. This week I decided to finally see what all the fuss was about by trying an entire cart of self-care essentials.
If you didn't know that Trader Joe's stocks skin-care, hair care, and body care, consider this your wake up call. And I'm not talking about a measly lip balm or jar of coconut oil — the chain has a bonafide beauty section with products like hyaluronic acid serums, body butters, shampoos, and face masks. This week, I created an entire routine consisting only of products from Trader Joe's (including one DIY face mask). Curious to see which ones are worth the money? Press play to for all the details.
I Tried Trader Joes Skin Care And Hair Care Products
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest Hair Product GuideClear SkinHairThe Latest
Released on July 2, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
I Got The Latest It Girl Hair Color — & Here's How It Looks
This Budge-Proof Wedding Makeup Look Will Last Through The Last Dance
I Tried $370 Worth Of Urban Outfitters Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After
I Got A Facial Workout At New York's First "Gym" For Your Face
How I Transformed My Bathroom With $750
I Tried A Victoria's Secret Model's 14-Step Travel Beauty Routine
The $150 Laser Facial I Can't Stop Talking About (& Getting)
I Tried Ulta Beauty's Top-Rated Makeup – & Here's My Unfiltered Opinion
I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure For $300
11 Sweatproof Makeup Products That Never Let Me Down
I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's What Worked
The Skin & Beauty Tips Marilyn Monroe Swore By
Now Playing
I Tried $90 Worth Of Trader Joe's Beauty Products — & These Were My Favorites
The 15-Minute Facial That Cleared Up My Acne

Related Content

R29 Original Series