I Got A Facial Workout At New York's First "Gym" For Your Face

The treatment at New York's "Gym For Your Face" wasn't relaxing, but it was effective.

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Don't make the same mistake I did and call a FaceGym treatment a facial. "It's a workout," Inge Theron, the brand's founder corrected me before introducing me to my "trainer" who would be guiding me through warm up, cardio, and cool down in New York's first "Gym For Your Face."
Trendy branding aside, Theron is actually correct: FaceGym isn't a facial. The sessions are better described as an intense form of facial massage through muscle manipulation and the use of radiofrequency and microcurrent machines. Theron has branded FaceGym as a new way to treat puffiness, aging, and overall skin texture — and, in a little over two years, has already made it a global sensation. This summer, she brought her studio from its original location in Manchester to Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, with plans to open up even more locations stateside.
I went to the spa to try a workout for myself and witness the brand's newest tech: Skin IV — a hydrodermabrasion machine that uses water, oxygen, and the brand’s customizable serums to exfoliate and minimize the appearance of dark spots and hyper-pigmentation. The machine is designed to look just like those IV bars you may have seen A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow use after a nasty hangover, so it fits in perfectly with FaceGym's clientele.
In the video above, watch me get FaceGym's Game Face workout (which costs $375 including the Skin IV). The intense session wasn't relaxing by any means, but I left with brighter and glowier skin — which is all I can ask for from a facial. I mean, workout.
I Got A Facial Massage Workout - Review, Before & After
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on October 9, 2018
