Beauty with Mi
How I Transformed My Bathroom With $750

I used to avoid my tiny New York bathroom; now it's my favorite room in the apartment.

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
Practically speaking, the bathroom isn't the sexiest room in an apartment. But beyond washing, flushing, and brushing, the space can serve as a lot more — helping you relax, unwind, and set the tone of a night out with friends. As a beauty editor, my bathroom serves a professional purpose, too; it's the set for my shoots and the place I play guinea pig, testing out the latest face masks, glitter shadows, shampoos, and more. In other words, I spend a lot of time in there.
You'd think a beauty editor's bathroom would be a relaxing place filled with cute acrylic organizers and tubs full of bath salts, but my little 6x8-foot box in Brooklyn has never been a sanctuary. Quite the opposite really — it was a space I purposefully spent as little time in as possible, mainly because I hated how gross, dingy, and dark it was. After months and months of complaining, I decided to finally get off my ass and do something about it.
In an attempt to turn my bathroom into the at-home spa of my dreams, I took a page out of Refinery29's finance and career column (and, recently, book!), Money Diaries, and challenged myself to do a bathroom experience makeover under three different budgets: $25, $100, and $750, with less than half of that money going towards renovations. The first thing to go? The awful green walls. Curious to see how to gussy up your space in just a couple of days and learn some fun DIY beauty and home tricks in the process? Press play above to find out.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on September 10, 2018
