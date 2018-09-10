You'd think a beauty editor's bathroom would be a relaxing place filled with cute acrylic organizers and tubs full of bath salts, but my little 6x8-foot box in Brooklyn has never been a sanctuary. Quite the opposite really — it was a space I purposefully spent as little time in as possible, mainly because I hated how gross, dingy, and dark it was. After months and months of complaining, I decided to finally get off my ass and do something about it.