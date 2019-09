In an attempt to turn my bathroom into the at-home spa of my dreams , I took a page out of Refinery29's finance and career column (and, recently, book!), Money Diaries , and challenged myself to do a bathroom experience makeover under three different budgets: $25, $100, and $750, with less than half of that money going towards renovations. The first thing to go? The awful green walls. Curious to see how to gussy up your space in just a couple of days and learn some fun DIY beauty and home tricks in the process? Press play above to find out.