Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After

A lot of my formative beauty knowledge was gleaned from makeup artists like Nicole and her sister, Samantha. The women in my life were never big makeup fans, so it was through the Pixiwoos that I learned how to blend shadow, match foundation, and do a cat eye. So you can imagine my excitement when they offered to swing by Refinery29 to give me a makeover. I asked the pair to do their go-to night out look on me while I followed along so that I could later recreate it on myself. In the video above, watch and learn from two YouTube legends — then scroll down for a list of every product used.