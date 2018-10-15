Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
"It's every person's right to understand makeup and how to apply it," Nicola Chapman, one half of the makeup artist duo Pixiwoo, tells me while buffing on my foundation. That convinction is what inspired the sisters to launch their YouTube channel over 10 years ago, back when YouTubers like Michelle Phan and Makeup Geek's Marlena Stell were launching a makeup revolution and democratizing an industry that had long been exclusive to pros.
The Pixiwoos have followed a similar route to other wildly successful YouTubers, including launching their own line. Their Real Techniques makeup brushes have become one of the most popular affordable options on the market. But after achieving wild success, their channel has stayed true to its mission: to share their knowledge of makeup with the world through tutorials and product reviews — all with a personal twist.
A lot of my formative beauty knowledge was gleaned from makeup artists like Nicole and her sister, Samantha. The women in my life were never big makeup fans, so it was through the Pixiwoos that I learned how to blend shadow, match foundation, and do a cat eye. So you can imagine my excitement when they offered to swing by Refinery29 to give me a makeover. I asked the pair to do their go-to night out look on me while I followed along so that I could later recreate it on myself. In the video above, watch and learn from two YouTube legends — then scroll down for a list of every product used.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100, available at Sephora; Sisley Instant Eclat Primer, $90, available at Nordstrom; Real Techniques Expert Face Brush, $9, available at Real Techniques; By Terry Nude-ExpertStick Foundation, $48, available at Bluemercury; Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel, $50, available at Nordstrom; Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, $68, available at Nordstrom; Real Techniques Rebel Edge Trio, $19.99, available at Real Techniques; NARS Orgasm The Multiple, $39, available at NARS; MAC Hush Cream Colour Base, $24, available at MAC; Smashbox Major Metals Palette, $29, available at Ulta Beauty; MAC Eye Pencil in Coffee, $18, available at MAC; Stila Stay All Day Brow Color, $21, available at Ulta Beauty; Tom Ford Ultra-Rich Lip Color in Revolve Around Me, $55, available at Nordstrom; Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lip Pencil, $22, available at Charlotte Tilbury.
