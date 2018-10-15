Beauty with Mi
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After

I asked the Pixiwoo sisters to teach me their favorite night-out smoky eye. Then, I attempted to recreate it on myself.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
"It's every person's right to understand makeup and how to apply it," Nicola Chapman, one half of the makeup artist duo Pixiwoo, tells me while buffing on my foundation. That convinction is what inspired the sisters to launch their YouTube channel over 10 years ago, back when YouTubers like Michelle Phan and Makeup Geek's Marlena Stell were launching a makeup revolution and democratizing an industry that had long been exclusive to pros.
The Pixiwoos have followed a similar route to other wildly successful YouTubers, including launching their own line. Their Real Techniques makeup brushes have become one of the most popular affordable options on the market. But after achieving wild success, their channel has stayed true to its mission: to share their knowledge of makeup with the world through tutorials and product reviews — all with a personal twist.
A lot of my formative beauty knowledge was gleaned from makeup artists like Nicole and her sister, Samantha. The women in my life were never big makeup fans, so it was through the Pixiwoos that I learned how to blend shadow, match foundation, and do a cat eye. So you can imagine my excitement when they offered to swing by Refinery29 to give me a makeover. I asked the pair to do their go-to night out look on me while I followed along so that I could later recreate it on myself. In the video above, watch and learn from two YouTube legends — then scroll down for a list of every product used.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $100, available at Sephora; Sisley Instant Eclat Primer, $90, available at Nordstrom; Real Techniques Expert Face Brush, $9, available at Real Techniques; By Terry Nude-ExpertStick Foundation, $48, available at Bluemercury; Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel, $50, available at Nordstrom; Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, $68, available at Nordstrom; Real Techniques Rebel Edge Trio, $19.99, available at Real Techniques; NARS Orgasm The Multiple, $39, available at NARS; MAC Hush Cream Colour Base, $24, available at MAC; Smashbox Major Metals Palette, $29, available at Ulta Beauty; MAC Eye Pencil in Coffee, $18, available at MAC; Stila Stay All Day Brow Color, $21, available at Ulta Beauty; Tom Ford Ultra-Rich Lip Color in Revolve Around Me, $55, available at Nordstrom; Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Nude Lip Pencil, $22, available at Charlotte Tilbury.
The Pixiwoo Sisters Gave Me A Night Out Makeup Tutorial
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest Youtube VideosCelebrity BeautyEye MakeupFoundation
Released on October 15, 2018
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
I Got The Latest It Girl Hair Color — & Here's How It Looks
This Budge-Proof Wedding Makeup Look Will Last Through The Last Dance
I Tried $370 Worth Of Urban Outfitters Beauty Products & Here's What I Thought
Now Playing
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked Like After
I Got A Facial Workout At New York's First "Gym" For Your Face
How I Transformed My Bathroom With $750
I Tried A Victoria's Secret Model's 14-Step Travel Beauty Routine
The $150 Laser Facial I Can't Stop Talking About (& Getting)
I Tried Ulta Beauty's Top-Rated Makeup – & Here's My Unfiltered Opinion
I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure For $300
11 Sweatproof Makeup Products That Never Let Me Down
I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's What Worked
The Skin & Beauty Tips Marilyn Monroe Swore By
I Tried $90 Worth Of Trader Joe's Beauty Products — & These Were My Favorites
The 15-Minute Facial That Cleared Up My Acne

Related Content

R29 Original Series