I didn't have a plan; I just made up my trip as I went along. I went to Switzerland, Egypt, Amsterdam, and China. Finally, I could hear my own thoughts, and that was life-changing for me. We live in this world where we're so connected, we don't even give ourselves time to connect with ourselves. I just had my thoughts, nature, and the stars — no WiFi or anything— and that transformed me. It kind of rooted me again, anchored me back to reality. And in a weird way, time moved by slower. It was beautiful. I would just look at the stars and realize, Wow we're floating in this hyper-fluid of space, and all my problems and worries I had were so small.