Along with the Lip Clouds, Phan is also releasing two liquid liners, which she's calling the Illustrative Eyeliners , $15, — a nod to her art background. (Phan has a Doctorate of Arts Degree and is a highly skilled painter and illustrator.) I'll be honest: I was puzzled when Phan told me she was selling two black liquid eyeliners — one felt-tipped and the other brush-tipped. Why not just choose one? But she explained to me that the felt tip is for thicker, richer lines (think bold, graphic looks) while the brush tip is for crisp, thin lines (think kitten flicks). That sounds like something a YouTuber would say until you try them yourself — and completely understand the need for both.