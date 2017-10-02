I like to think of myself as a cat eye connoisseur, but to be completely honest, when I first pulled this funky-looking wand out of the package, I was a little intimidated. But, as it is with most new tools, once I played with it a few times, I was wielding it with ease. I suggest swatching and rolling the wheel onto the back of your hand first to get an idea of how much pressure you'll need. From there, you'll find there's actually a lot you can do with an applicator like this. The secret isn't to try to do your liner in one full roll. Instead, roll and feather the pigment onto your lash line in small sections — similar to how you would with a traditional liner.