Beauty with Mi
We Put Drugstore & High-End "Pizza Cutter" Eyeliner To The 8-Hour Test

This is how the new innovation works.

See more about this Episode
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
Innovations in the beauty world happen at lightning speed. One minute I'm blending my makeup with good old-fashioned brushes, the next I'm buzzing my way to flawless foundation with a spinning applicator. While many categories of the makeup world have seen upgrade upon upgrade, liquid liner has pretty much stayed the same. It makes sense, right? Why fix something that isn't broken? Well, turns out, I was wrong.
Today, Revlon is bringing "pizza cutter" liner to drugstores for the first time. (MAC launched a similar version earlier this summer.) The liner, which has a distinct roller applicator, comes in four shades: black and silver-flecked black, as well as shimmery burgundy and teal.
I like to think of myself as a cat eye connoisseur, but to be completely honest, when I first pulled this funky-looking wand out of the package, I was a little intimidated. But, as it is with most new tools, once I played with it a few times, I was wielding it with ease. I suggest swatching and rolling the wheel onto the back of your hand first to get an idea of how much pressure you'll need. From there, you'll find there's actually a lot you can do with an applicator like this. The secret isn't to try to do your liner in one full roll. Instead, roll and feather the pigment onto your lash line in small sections — similar to how you would with a traditional liner.
The roller-wheel tip makes it especially easy to get precise, even lines and wings. You can also try cool feathered looks and more graphic styles. The formula itself is opaque, doesn't go gray like some black liquid liners do, and stays on the entire day. My favorite part? It's only $11.99.
Check out the video above to see it in action alongside a pricier version.
Revlon ColorStay Exactly Liquid Liner, $11.99, available at Revlon.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy
Revlon Liquid Eyeliner Pizza Cutter Wand Review Video
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest Drugstore Beauty ProductsCat Eye Makeup How-ToCheap ThrillsEye Makeup
Released on October 1, 2017
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Now Playing
We Put Drugstore & High-End "Pizza Cutter" Eyeliner To The 8-Hour Test
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — & This Is What I Looked Like After
I Get Ready In 20 Minutes Every Morning — Here's Everything I Use
The Drugstore Summer Makeup Buys Our Editors Swear By
THIS Is How To Keep Your Makeup Flawless For 12 Straight Hours
Wet N Wild Is Launching An Entire Unicorn Line
I Got My Eyebrows Tattooed — & This Is What You Need To Know
I Got A Facial On My Vagina — & Loved Every Minute Of It
Your First Look At Michelle Phan's New "Lip Clouds"

Related Content

R29 Original Series