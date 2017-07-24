Beauty with Mi
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — & This Is What I Looked Like After

Here's what actually lasts in the heat.

See more about this Episode
There are two types of beach bums: The person who hits the sand with a volleyball net, paddleboard, and not a stitch of makeup on — and the glamazon who coordinates her lipstick to her bikini (and maybe her round Anthropologie towel) for the 'gram. I fall into the latter category, and I'm damn proud of it.
If you ask me, the beach is an ideal place to test new makeup products. If it can survive heat, sweat, water, and salt, then it can sure as hell make it through a stressful work meeting or marathon hook-up. So, to challenge the long-wearing claims of some of my favorite products, I headed to Coney Island in a full face of makeup for this week's episode of Beauty With Mi. My mission? To see which products stuck to my face the longest.
I didn't just lay out on the beach all day though; I put my cosmetics through the wringer by riding a roller coaster, eating ice cream, splashing in the water, and even playing a few sweaty beach games. (Now is a good time to mention I have super oily skin.) I'll be honest: I was fully expecting a makeup melt-down, but after 10 hours, I didn't need to touch up my makeup once (yes, even the lipstick!). Check out how it all went down in the video, and then let me know your favorite beach-proof products in the comments below.
Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation; James Reade Tantouring Sculpting Duo; Urban Decay After Glow 8-Hour Highlighter; L'Oréal Infallible Paints Eyeliner in Black Party; Almay Mega-Volume Mascara in Waterproof; NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment in Starwoman.
Read These Stories Next:
12 Before & After Photos That Show How Important Your Hair Part Is
I Drank A Gallon Of Water A Day For Better Skin & Here's What Happened
This Eye-Makeup Trend Is Going To Be Huge & It's SO Easy To Copy
Beach Long Wear Makeup - NARS, Kat Von D Products
written by Mi-Anne Chan
BeautyBest MascaraCat Eye Makeup How-ToEyeliner Application TipsFoundation
Released on July 24, 2017
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
We Put Drugstore & High-End "Pizza Cutter" Eyeliner To The 8-Hour Test
Now Playing
I Wore A Full Face Of Makeup To The Beach — & This Is What I Looked Like After
I Get Ready In 20 Minutes Every Morning — Here's Everything I Use
The Drugstore Summer Makeup Buys Our Editors Swear By
THIS Is How To Keep Your Makeup Flawless For 12 Straight Hours
Wet N Wild Is Launching An Entire Unicorn Line
I Got My Eyebrows Tattooed — & This Is What You Need To Know
I Got A Facial On My Vagina — & Loved Every Minute Of It
Your First Look At Michelle Phan's New "Lip Clouds"

Related Content

R29 Original Series