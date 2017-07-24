See more about this Episode
There are two types of beach bums: The person who hits the sand with a volleyball net, paddleboard, and not a stitch of makeup on — and the glamazon who coordinates her lipstick to her bikini (and maybe her round Anthropologie towel) for the 'gram. I fall into the latter category, and I'm damn proud of it.
If you ask me, the beach is an ideal place to test new makeup products. If it can survive heat, sweat, water, and salt, then it can sure as hell make it through a stressful work meeting or marathon hook-up. So, to challenge the long-wearing claims of some of my favorite products, I headed to Coney Island in a full face of makeup for this week's episode of Beauty With Mi. My mission? To see which products stuck to my face the longest.
I didn't just lay out on the beach all day though; I put my cosmetics through the wringer by riding a roller coaster, eating ice cream, splashing in the water, and even playing a few sweaty beach games. (Now is a good time to mention I have super oily skin.) I'll be honest: I was fully expecting a makeup melt-down, but after 10 hours, I didn't need to touch up my makeup once (yes, even the lipstick!). Check out how it all went down in the video, and then let me know your favorite beach-proof products in the comments below.
