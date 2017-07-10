Beauty with Mi
I Get Ready In 20 Minutes Every Morning — Here's Everything I Use

Go inside the morning routine of a beauty writer.

Are you a morning or a night person? It's one of life's big questions (you know, along with cats or dogs, and do you believe in God?). The answer could mean the difference between a crack-of-dawn yoga session versus a midnight movie showing — chances are you don't like both.
I'm a beauty writer who loves makeup, but considering I'm also a card-holding member of the night owl club, I don't have much time to do it when I get up. My 20-minute routine (that includes washing my face, putting on makeup, fixing my hair, and getting dressed) is planned down to the second; one wrong move and I'm running late to work.
Check out my morning beauty regimen in the video above and see below for a definitive list of my tried-and-true favorites for getting out the door quickly.
Skin Care
Glossier Milky Jelly Face Wash
Pixi Glow Tonic
BareMinerals Blemish Remedy Acne Serum
Makeup
Benefit The Porefessional Matte Rescue Invisible Finish Mattifying Gel
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Han Bronzer in Malibu
Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Palette
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop
Lorac Behind The Scenes Eyelid Primer
L'Oréal Infallible Paints Eyeliner in Vivid Aqua
Maybelline Baby Lips in Cherry Me
Hair
John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Salt Spray
July 10, 2017
