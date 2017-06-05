The Drugstore Summer Makeup Buys Our Editors Swear By

See more about this Episode
My first makeup experience — like many people's — was at the drugstore. In junior high, my mom drove me to CVS to pick out my first mascara (Maybelline Great Lash, naturally). A decade later, I still get excited about a beauty bargain — especially now that affordable makeup brands have upped the ante on color ranges, packaging, and formulations.
But even with all the new glam apps and in-store activations, there is one major setback of shopping at the drugstore: knowing what the hell to buy. Without samples to swipe or amateur makeup artists walking the aisles, the selection can be confusing and overwhelming. That's why I created a video dedicated to my current drugstore favorites in hopes of making shopping a little easier for someone else. Check it out above to see the products in action and be sure to share your favorite budget-friendly makeup products in the comments below.
L'Oréal True Match Super Blendable Concealer in Fair Light Neutral, $9.79, available at L'Oréal; ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter in Might Be, $8, available at ColourPop; E.L.F. Cosmetics Mad For Matte 2 Eyeshadow Palette, $10, available at E.L.F.; Almay Liquid Eyeliner in Black, $7.99, available at Ulta Beauty; Catrice Glamour Doll Volume Waterproof Mascara, $6.99, available at Ulta Beauty; Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lipstick in Dynamite Red, $5.59, available at Target.
Like this video? Subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for new Beauty With Mi videos every other Monday!
Read these stories next:
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1