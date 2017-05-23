There are well over 2 million ways to transform your phone's interface in Apple's App Store — and each one is jockeying for you to hit the download button. Popular categories will help you chat with singles or find your next meal, while others make bills and budgets easier to tackle. There's even one that tracks the places you've pooped.
Of course, the beauty set has plenty to pick from as well. In fact, type the word "makeup" into the search bar and hundreds of programs pop up. Of these, many let you virtually "try on" single products and full looks, all without ever having to break out your makeup bag. But do they actually work?
In an attempt to discern the best from the rest, we test drove four of the buzziest free options around. YouCam is the first one that returns in search, so it earned a spot automatically. We were intrigued with Sephora's Virtual Artist, which was designed to replace in-store swatching all together. Meanwhile, ModiFace lets you try celebrity makeup looks, and Perfect365 just teamed up with legendary makeup artist Kabuki to bring new life to the category. Needless to say, we were excited to see what they came up with.
Ahead, check out unfettered reviews from three R29 staffers.