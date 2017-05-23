In an attempt to discern the best from the rest, we test drove four of the buzziest free options around. YouCam is the first one that returns in search, so it earned a spot automatically. We were intrigued with Sephora's Virtual Artist, which was designed to replace in-store swatching all together. Meanwhile, ModiFace lets you try celebrity makeup looks, and Perfect365 just teamed up with legendary makeup artist Kabuki to bring new life to the category. Needless to say, we were excited to see what they came up with.