Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Beauty Apps
Beauty
We're Calling B.S. On This Makeup-Removing App
by
Rachel Krause
More from Best Beauty Apps
Beauty
This Fan-Favorite Makeup Brand Is Coming to Amazon
Megan Decker
Oct 3, 2017
Beauty
Here's How You Can Get An At-Home Blowout — Completely Free
Jen Anderson
Aug 28, 2017
Beauty
Have Natural Hair? These 5 Apps Make Finding A New Stylist Easy
Khalea Underwood
Jul 20, 2017
Beauty
The One Thing You Never Knew About Your Google Home
Back in the day, the only home speaker we cared about was the one we saw on Disney's Smart House. Because, duh: Everything we came to learn about Pat —
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
We Tried 4 Selfie Makeup Apps — & Here's What We Looked Like
There are well over 2 million ways to transform your phone's interface in Apple's App Store — and each one is jockeying for you to hit the download
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
CoverGirl Is Completely Changing The Way You Shop For Foundation
If you've ever bought foundation online, sight unseen, then you know the meaning of disappointment. (Hell, you've probably been let down with a shade
by
Kelsey Casta&ntil...
Makeup
The Beauty App Every Dark-Skinned Girl Needs
This story was originally published on March 3, 2016. It all started with a swatch. Beauty blogger Ofunneamaka (as she styles her name) began
by
Jessica Chou
Beauty
These Are The Beauty Apps The Pros REALLY Use
Pick up an iPhone, any iPhone, and it's pretty safe to say you'll find Instagram, Facebook, Seamless, Uber — and maybe even Bumble, VSCO, and Facetune
by
Alix Tunell
Makeup
Why Are People Letting Apps Tell Them Whether Or Not They’re Pretty?
The landing page of “How Pretty Do I Look” is a glaring shade of pink and features an illustration of three disproportionally thin women with numbers
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Celebrity Beauty
Jessica Alba Launches An Honest Beauty App
Now that you've downloaded the curly-haired emojis, you might as well keep your phone on hand, because there's another new tech download for your
by
Taylor Bryant
Los Angeles
Is Using An At-Home Beauty Service Weird? We (Happily) Investigate
If you’ve ever dreamed of having a personal glam squad at your fingertips, Mariah Carey-style, that fantasy is now a reality. On-demand apps offer a
by
Marie Lodi
Makeup
The Best New Beauty Apps To Download Now
Nowadays, we probably spend more time staring at our phones than in the mirror. Yet, we don't exactly think of our small screens as beauty aids. (That
by
Maria Del Russo
Fragrance
This Matchmaking Tool Helps You Find Your Personal Beauty Guru
Beauty bloggers are a dime a dozen — just type “smoky-eye tutorial” into YouTube and see what comes up. (Approximately 583,000 results, at last
by
Gray Chapman
Makeup
Beauty Apps We Wish Existed
One thing we're not ashamed to admit here at R29? We love us a good beauty app. We're on our phones pretty much all day anyway; why shouldn't they offer
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
This App Will Change The Way You Buy Makeup
We're the first to admit the fact that shopping for makeup ain't easy. Since your tone dictates what colors look best on you, and you can't exactly go
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
These New Apps Just Might Be The Future Of Beauty
If you have a smartphone and you love beauty, you’ve probably noticed a pretty huge hole in the app market. There are apps for crushing candies, apps
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
Can A Beauty App Deliver Perfect Hair?
Beauty concierge apps: They claim to be changing the face of primping as we know it. But, do these services really work, or are they just a high-tech
by
Tara Rasmus
Skin Care
This App Will Change The Way You Shop For Beauty Products
If you try to avoid chemicals in your beauty goods, chances are you've been frustrated by many brands on their lack of transparency — particularly
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
New Glamsquad Beauty App Is Like Uber For Your Hair
Listen, we're modern ladies. We order our food through Seamless, hail cabs via Uber, and handle our dollars (or lack thereof, har har) via our handy
by
Tara Rasmus
Spirit
One App To Manage All Of Our Health & Beauty Needs? Sign Us Up
If we could have one wish granted, it would be for a personal assistant to take care of all of those annoying tasks that just never seem to disappear
by
Tara Rasmus
Shopping
Marie Claire's Backstage Beauty App Is Our New Fave Way To Waste ...
You might still be hung up on Words with Friends or Angry Birds, but we've moved on (to something bigger and much prettier, we must say). These days,
by
Emily Orofino
Skin Care
Check 'Yo Skin Before You Wreck 'Yo Skin
Knowing your skin type — oily, dry, normal, combination, or sensitive — is integral to choosing the appropriate and most beneficial skin-care
by
Megan McIntyre
Politics
The Best Beauty Apps You Should Download
With everything completely social-networkable and just a click away, it was inevitable that the beauty market would get just as tech-obsessed as the rest
by
Betsey McLain
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted