The landing page of “How Pretty Do I Look” is a glaring shade of pink and features an illustration of three disproportionally thin women with numbers hovering above their heads like thought bubbles — thought bubbles that reflect on a numerical scale how pretty they are.



“How Pretty” is just one player in a new wave of mobile apps that rate users’ appearances by assigning a numerical value to their face. A search for “beauty rate” and you’ll find similar apps including “Vanity: Are You Hot Or Ugly,” “Beauty Score,” and “Ugly Meter” (great names, we know).



After hearing about this trend, my first thought was, Why would anyone ever want to put themselves through this? So, I decided to reach out to some experts and find out. But first, I knew I had to cast cynicism aside and try some out for myself.



I went first with the aforementioned “How Pretty,” the most downloaded app among the free options. I snapped a quick selfie and uploaded it. At the time, I was makeup-free, drinking my morning cup of green tea, doing online research for a story (a.k.a., my usual state of being), still in my pajamas, and dealing with an unfortunate breakout on the side of my face — not that any of that matters in constituting "hotness." The app told me I was a 94 out of 100.

