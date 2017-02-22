I'm so happy to FINALLY release this news!! #CocoaSwatches is officially available in mobile app form with many added perks!!! DISCOVER new and old makeup products through the CS swatch and review system. LEARN makeup tips and tricks from makeup experts we love, who have paved the way in creating great content for underrepresented complexions. COMPARE and contrast similarly marketed products and find the best one for you. SEARCH through Instagram posts as well as new swatches in app. You’ll never have to endlessly scroll down your IG feed again! The Cocoa Swatches app is the makeup bestie you can carry in your pocket. It will help you make informed makeup purchases and let you in on whats really good with the makeup industry. The best part is , the app is free and available on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices! (Edit, there's some issues with Android; will be fixed soon! ) Hope you guys love it! ❤️❤️ Just search for Cocoa Swatches in the App Store!! #CocoaSwatches #wakeupandmakeup #makeup #MakeupInspo #makeuplover #darkskinmakeup #makeupfordarkskin #beauty #beautyblogger #makeupporn #makeuptutorials #trendmood #makeupinspiration #melanin

