This story was originally published on March 3, 2016.It all started with a swatch. Beauty blogger Ofunneamaka (as she styles her name) began accumulating images showcasing how makeup looks on a variety of skin tones and posting it to her Instagram account @cocoaswatches . She pulled from other beauty bloggers, tried some on herself, and posted away — soon, the account hit 76,000 followers. (And counting.)"When I first started the Cocoa Swatches Instagram account, I really didn’t have a vision for what it would be or what it could be," Ofunne wrote on her personal site . "All I knew was that doing my makeup was a creative extension of [my] personality, BUT I was lacking the tools I felt I needed to properly indulge in this practice. It turns out that many others feel the exact same way."Ofunne has taken the concept one step further with a groundbreaking makeup app focused on skin tones not commonly seen in mainstream media. The Cocoa Swatches app , which is available for iPhones and Androids, expands on the Instagram page by allowing users to scroll through curated swatches of new products, reviews, and tutorials from makeup experts.