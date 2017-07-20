Story from Beauty

Have Natural Hair? These 5 Apps Make Finding A New Stylist Easy

Khalea Underwood
Photographed by Rochelle Brockington.
When you're natural, you can't just walk into any ol' blow dry bar and expect the kind of TLC that our hair needs. Even celebs like Viola Davis know that some stylists still aren't equipped to handle all types of textures. Still. And that makes exploration – something that's supposed to be fun — tough, because no one wants to risk the health of their hair for a new look.
Thankfully, there are a handful of apps that know this — and many of them were developed by women of color who've experienced this struggle themselves. After all, no one should ever feel excluded from a chance to get all dolled up.
Scroll ahead to see the apps that you need to download if you're in need of a new natural hairstylist. And if we forgot your fave, link to it in the comments.
Bantu

When you're away for school, the last thing you want to worry about is finding someone to do your hair in the midst of midterms. John, an international student, "Noticed that other international students who were new to the city did not have anyone to go to when they need to get their hair done," his co-founder Merhon Berhe told And She Codes. Now, studying abroad doesn't have to be stressful — Bantu is available in the U.S., Canada, France, and the United Kingdom.

Perks: You can search for a stylist by price, so you won't be surprised after you're already settled in the chair.

Available on iOs and Android
Swivel

New York is the city that has everything — but sometimes, that makes it hard to scope out what you really need. Personally, it's been tough for me to find a reliable, affordable stylist outside of Brooklyn. Swivel, founded by Jihan Thompson and Jennifer Lambert, makes that search insanely easier, whether you're looking for someone to do Bantu knots or box braids.

Perks: If you're in need of a sneak-peek, Swivel often features their bookable artists (as well as tons of style inspo) on their Instagram.

Available on iOs
Tress

If you're socially awkward like me, it can be a little weird to ask someone about their hair while on the street or at a work function. Tress, founded by Priscilla Hazel, Esther Olatunde, and Cassandra Sarfo, is amazing because it does all of that legwork for you. “It's something we do all the time but never thought of how we can use technology to solve it," Hazel told Refinery29. So, to get clued in, upload your best selfie featuring a hot hairstyle, and share the deets on where you got it done and what products were used.

Perks: You get one-stop shop access to beauties all around the world. The founders developed the app in Ghana, and it has over 60,000 users from across Africa, in the UK, U.S., the Caribbean, and Europe.

Available on iOs and Android
Yeluchi

There are very few people who actually want to stay in a salon for the bulk of the day, sitting in a single chair or underneath a hot dryer, when there's brunch and park days ripe for the picking outside. So consider Yeluchi, an app created by Un-ruly.com, the ultimate problem solver. If you're in the New York City area, log on to find a stylist who'll trick out your box braids, slay your cornrows, or lay your weave in the comfort of your own home.

Perks: They've recently added weave removals to their menu, too!

Available on iOs
Colour

Calling all Georgia peaches: This one's for you. Colour is similar to Yeluchi, with its offerings of at-home services. They only offer them in Atlanta for now, and have plans for expansion in D.C., Chicago, Baltimore, and New York City. "We want to be in 21 cities nationally and internationally and we are starting in Atlanta to get it right here first and then scale," founder Debra Shigley told Ebony.

Perks: Tired of grappling with your tiny tike's hair? Colour also offers services for kids.

Available on iOs
