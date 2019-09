How Viola Davis Learned To Walk The Red Carpet On Her Terms

"I know this is not a good thing because you should always feel like you have a voice, but as soon as my status started rising, I felt more able to speak up. I started saying, 'This is the makeup I use, this is the shade, this is the number, these are the brushes.' The first time I did it, I was like, ‘Oh that was easy.’ And then it sort of stayed like that.""That’s a difficult question because sometimes you shoot a movie out of town and you can’t bring the person. But what I find is that if you tell them the sort of makeup you like to use — for me that's the Make Up For Ever Mat foundation, I absolutely love it — then usually if it’s a makeup artist I don’t know, then at least they have my shade. And I also learned how to do makeup myself so I can tell them how it’s done. And I bring my own wigs. Not every character that you do is a natural hair woman. It depends on the character. It’s easy for someone to manipulate a wig, and curl it and wash it and blow dry it as opposed to your natural hair.""The only thing I think about in terms of aging is not being there for my daughter who’s just six years old. And the other thing I feel about aging — and this is a big, big, big thing — is my past not counting for anything. When you get older, especially in this culture, you don’t have as much value in terms of your past. People don’t understand: I’ve put in work, I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and all of a sudden... When your past doesn’t count for anything… I don’t mind if my career goes down the drain, it doesn’t bother me, it just doesn’t. But I would not want to feel like I’m not valued.""The whole idea that it’s an initiative to bring medical supplies to threatened areas of the world — I felt like that was enough, because I understand what it means to have an advocate for oneself, especially when you’re poor. To have someone who sees you and fills the need… And because I love Vaseline products. I love them. My mom used it. We used it on our skin and on our hair. It was the first word I learned how to spell.""That part of my day is about me and my husband. We talk and talk and talk. We did it this morning and we’ve done it as long as we’ve been together. When we first met, I was in an apartment that had a Jacuzzi and I really think that made me more attracted to him. He was over at my house all the time. It was a huge part of our relationship. [Laughs] It’s meditative for me."