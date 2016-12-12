The Golden Globes Nominees Are...

If you're Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, or Natalie Portman, your phone is probably blowing up with congratulatory texts and calls right now. If you're anyone else, you're either about to unleash your inner Joan Rivers, or are doing some quick calculations to figure out just how many Golden Globes-nominated films you can afford to actually watch in a theater. Welcome to awards season, y'all.
Last night's Critics' Choice Awards saw Affleck, Portman, Davis, and Moonlight's Mahershala Ali go home with trophies, while Atlanta, Saturday Night Live, and The Crown got some love in the TV categories. Just hours later, we got this morning's nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes. Are the usual suspects still on top?
For the most part, yes. There were the usual snubs (Love & Friendship's Kate Beckinsale, Fleabag, etc.). There were the curveballs (these people really liked Florence Foster Jenkins). And, refreshingly, there was support for diverse projects like Moonlight, Fences, and Loving.
Click through to see if your favorites made the cut.
