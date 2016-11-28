In the public eye, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was the epitome of grace, elegance, and style. Though, in this exclusive clip from Jackie, it's clear that there was much more going on behind closed doors in the wake of her husband's assassination, and it's heartbreaking.



In the clip, Jackie, played by Natalie Portman, is seen in an interview with a journalist just days after the death of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. In this scene the reporter prods her to "share something personal" about herself. "People won't stop asking until you do," he chides.



Jackie is clearly hesitant to confide. So in turn she offers him some haunting advice on fame — as she's fully aware of the attention this writer will receive after her interview with him. Her words to him? "Don't marry the president."



Jackie is sure to provide a telling behind-the-scenes look at what unfolded in the days after an unimaginable tragedy, and this clip shows just how fragile the First Lady was. This is all despite the perfect image she upheld in public at the time. Portman, and the film as a whole, are already receiving glowing reviews for peeling back the layers on one of the most famous first couples in history.



Check out the clip below to see Portman channel Jackie's grief.

