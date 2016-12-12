We've barely made a dent in the 2016-17 awards season, but we've already got our first stage-crasher.
Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield wasn't about to sit and watch as his show lost out to HBO's Silicon Valley in the Best Comedy Series category during last night's Critics' Choice Awards. Nope. Stanfield instead took a page out of Kanye West's playbook and crashed the stage.
Rather than ranting about Atlanta's superiority, the actor and his jaunty captain's hat calmly headed to the stage and commandeered the mic to thank voters on behalf of Silicon Valley. Presenters Christian Slater and Leslie Mann could only gawp at him while SV executive producer Tom Lassally awkwardly waited his turn.
“I wanna thank everybody for honoring us in this way,” Stanfield deadpanned. “We worked very hard on Silicon Valley, and here we are. Thank you.”
Stanfield then walked off, prompting Slater to clap like it was the greatest piece of performance art he'd ever seen. Lassally then stepped up and threw some shade Stanfield's way.
"No idea who that was," he cracked.
At least the crowd was entertained. Better luck next year?
I love #SiliconValley. I really do, but #AtlantaFX was hands down the best comedy on television this year. No competition. #CriticsChoice— Grace B-C. (@1GraceBC) December 12, 2016
Noooooo Darius from Atlanta walked on stage like Kanye when they lost to Silicon Valley.... noooo lol #CriticsChoice— TooSlick (Bucs 11-5) (@paully_eFFerson) December 12, 2016
Watch Stanfield's big move below.
