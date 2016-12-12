Your Two Favorite Ryans Finally Met Up

So, yeah, this happened...
Last night's Critics' Choice Awards apparently doubled as a secret summit for Canadian heartthrobs named Ryan. Though we always assumed that the universe would explode if Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling were ever in the same room together, the two actors palled around during the awards show without incident, proving that maybe 2016 isn't so bad after all.
Reynolds, who was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the festivities, no doubt had lots to discuss with his fellow Ryan. Each of them has two young daughters. They're both madly in love with gorgeous movie stars (Blake Lively and Eva Mendes, respectively). And we're willing to bet that both of them have Justin Trudeau's private cell number saved under "Favorites."
You may also note that Reynolds looks significantly less traumatized posing with his fellow Canuck than he has with, ahem, other celebrities. All the more reason to take this budding bromance to the next level, right?
