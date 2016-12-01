Ryan Reynolds Did Not Name His New Baby Excalibur Anaconda

Ryan Reynolds really is a national treasure, isn't he? Can we keep him, Canada?
The Deadpool star hit up his homeland for some important charity work for the SickKids Foundation and an interview with CTV's eTalk this week. In the process, his Charming Dad mode got activated, resulting in a little parental gushing and quips about the name of his newly born second daughter with wife Blake Lively.
Though we still don't know the new arrival's name, we can scratch Excalibur Anaconda off the list. Reynolds had once joked that he'd burden his firstborn with that nonsensical moniker, which really isn't so far-fetched when you consider some celebrity baby names.
"I had [suggested] the same name, except with all the letters in the name being silent, which again was confusing for everyone," he joked in reference to pushing the bizarre name. "Especially me. We settled on the right one."
And that is... ? What we do know is that the Reynolds-Lively is bursting with happiness right now.
"There's just more," he shared of life as a father of two. "There's more love, there's more diapers. There's more all that stuff, you know."
Big sister James seems to be handling her baby sister just fine.
"It was kind of profound," Reynolds said. "I just love watching my older daughter take care of the newborn. That's been kind of neat to see."
And there go all the heart emojis. Watch the interview below.
