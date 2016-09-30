Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had their second child today. The news comes after months of unparalleled maternity style on Lively's part and a few very silly tweets from Reynolds. Though they have yet to announce the child's sex or his/her name, there is one thing we know for sure: this kid has got it made.
Reynolds and Lively are important for a number of reasons. Lively starred the cinematic classic that is Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Reynolds once took a picture with Taylor Swift. Individually, they are Hollywood powerhouses — but together, they're downright unbelievable.
They're cute, funny, obsessed with food, good-looking, AND talented. If we didn't love them so much, we'd hate them.
Now that James Lively is a big sister, we want to take a moment to celebrate the paragons of parenthood that are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. How are they such great parents, you ask?
1. Blake is already a very cool aunt.
Reynolds and Lively are important for a number of reasons. Lively starred the cinematic classic that is Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Reynolds once took a picture with Taylor Swift. Individually, they are Hollywood powerhouses — but together, they're downright unbelievable.
They're cute, funny, obsessed with food, good-looking, AND talented. If we didn't love them so much, we'd hate them.
Now that James Lively is a big sister, we want to take a moment to celebrate the paragons of parenthood that are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. How are they such great parents, you ask?
1. Blake is already a very cool aunt.
Advertisement
2. The two actively joke about their sex life. Reynolds said about Lively at the MTV Movie Awards: "Everything I do is to make her laugh. Especially the sex."
3. They're big fans of butter.
4. Breakfast in the Reynolds-Lively household is a very serious affair. There is sausage involved.
5. They managed to transform James Lively into a fleet of bats.
Put the baby down in her crib tonight. She scrunched her nose so cute, giggled, then turned into thousands of bats.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 10, 2016
6. Ryan Reynolds really knows how to rock a Babybjörn.
7. They take macaroni and cheese to the next level — Lively added cream cheese to this concoction. Why have I never thought of that before?
8. Lively has a healthy approach to body image. She thinks that post-baby body expectations are "unfair."
9. Reynolds is excellent at smooching furry creatures.
11. Lively is serious about raising a girl who knows no boundaries.
12. When asked if he occasionally sucks at parenting, this is how Ryan Reynolds responded:
That's right, nailed it. With baby no. 2, Reynolds and Lively will nail it once again.
Advertisement