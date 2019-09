Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had their second child today . The news comes after months of unparalleled maternity style on Lively's part and a few very silly tweets from Reynolds. Though they have yet to announce the child's sex or his/her name, there is one thing we know for sure: this kid has got it made.Reynolds and Lively are important for a number of reasons. Lively starred the cinematic classic that is Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Reynolds once took a picture with Taylor Swift . Individually, they are Hollywood powerhouses — but together, they're downright unbelievable.They're cute funny , obsessed with food, good-looking, AND talented. If we didn't love them so much, we'd hate them.Now that James Lively is a big sister, we want to take a moment to celebrate the paragons of parenthood that are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. How are they such great parents, you ask?