Proof That Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are The Best Parents

Rebecca Farley
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had their second child today. The news comes after months of unparalleled maternity style on Lively's part and a few very silly tweets from Reynolds. Though they have yet to announce the child's sex or his/her name, there is one thing we know for sure: this kid has got it made.

Reynolds and Lively are important for a number of reasons. Lively starred the cinematic classic that is Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Reynolds once took a picture with Taylor Swift. Individually, they are Hollywood powerhouses — but together, they're downright unbelievable.

They're cute, funny, obsessed with food, good-looking, AND talented. If we didn't love them so much, we'd hate them.

Now that James Lively is a big sister, we want to take a moment to celebrate the paragons of parenthood that are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. How are they such great parents, you ask?

1. Blake is already a very cool aunt.
Taking my smart boys to Columbia. One more step in the endless quest to kidnap my awesome nephews to NY.

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


2. The two actively joke about their sex life. Reynolds said about Lively at the MTV Movie Awards: "Everything I do is to make her laugh. Especially the sex."

3. They're big fans of butter.

Teachin' my baby cousin-- life is better with butter. I think she got the message.

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


4. Breakfast in the Reynolds-Lively household is a very serious affair. There is sausage involved.

Homemade breakfast: English muffin, sausage, egg, extra sharp cheddar and SRIRACHA MAYONIASE!!! Whaaaat?!?

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


5. They managed to transform James Lively into a fleet of bats.

6. Ryan Reynolds really knows how to rock a Babybjörn.

7. They take macaroni and cheese to the next level — Lively added cream cheese to this concoction. Why have I never thought of that before?

8. Lively has a healthy approach to body image. She thinks that post-baby body expectations are "unfair."

9. Reynolds is excellent at smooching furry creatures.

I specifically said, "no tongue".

A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on


10. Reynolds has said that having a baby is "the best thing that could ever happen to someone."
11. Lively is serious about raising a girl who knows no boundaries.

Wow. @amyschumer I second that emotion. Ladies, let's not let this happen anymore...

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on


12. When asked if he occasionally sucks at parenting, this is how Ryan Reynolds responded:

That's right, nailed it. With baby no. 2, Reynolds and Lively will nail it once again.
