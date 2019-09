It seems like whenever a celebrity has a baby, everyone becomes fixated on how quickly she "bounces back" after the pregnancy. Thankfully, Blake Lively is having none of it.Lively sat down for a video interview with Sunrise earlier this week to promote her film The Shallows, which is now being released in Australia, and she promptly shut down the idea that a woman has to "bounce back" and strive for a perfect "post-baby body."The segment started off awkwardly enough when the enthusiastic interviewer introduced Lively as someone who “is so well-known for being Mrs. Ryan Reynolds.” Sure, Lively and Reynolds make an adorable couple , but come on: When will mainstream media realize women are more than whom they've married ? After all, Blake was already (and remains) successful on her own, way before she was "Mrs. Reynolds."When asked about her fitness regime, Lively shared that she had to do a lot of endurance training eight months after having her baby in order to prepare for the film. The interviewer then points out that doing a film like The Shallows is a great way to get a hot post-baby body.