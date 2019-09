So far this Olympics, Katinka Hosszu broke the world record in the 400-meter individual medley . Shooter Corey Cogdell won her second bronze medal . Katie Ledecky broke her own world record in the 400-meter freestyle . The headlines write themselves, right? Well, not if you're concerned with the real stars of these stories — these athletes' husbands (and the male athletes they may or may not resemble).Sadly, this seems to be the opinion of the commentators and sports writers charged with covering these amazing accomplishments by female Olympians.Last Saturday night, for example, Hosszu had a momentous victory, with her husband and coach Shane Tusup cheering from the sidelines. We got a pretty cute GIF out of this moment, and we'd never want to rag on a supportive significant other, but NBC commentator Dan Hicks took this visual as a cue to suggest that Hosszu's husband had more to do with her win than Hosszu herself. After her win, the cameras cut to Tusup as Hicks reportedly said he was " the guy responsible ."As Jezebel reports, Hosszu has dealt with people crediting her husband-cum-coach with her successes for some time now and that "[i]t’s true that Tusup is tied closely to Hosszu’s success — not only as her coach, but as her main pillar of emotional support." That said, it doesn't excuse Hicks' comments and it certainly doesn't answer this question: When was the last time a man's accomplishment was credited to his wife?