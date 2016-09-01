Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively's Pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds is helpfully updating the world about the state of wife Blake Lively's pregnancy. The couple are expecting their second child, who will join daughter James.
The actor spoke to E! News while promoting the One Tree Initiative, which raises money for American Forests. Nature enthusiast Reynolds couldn't resist gushing about his love for the outdoors, resulting in him being asked if Lively joins him on his frequent hikes.
In a nutshell: No.
"My wife is just extraordinarily pregnant right now, so there's not a lot of hiking in her immediate future — nor do I think it's going to happen the second she gives birth, either," he replied. "I'm told there's some recuperation that's needed."
He also added that August is "the worst month on earth to be pregnant."
It's not all bad news.
"There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby," the actor continued. "It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone."
Hang in there, Blake.
