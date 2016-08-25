Oh, Ryan Reynolds. You never fail to surprise us with your sweetness and hilarity. Especially on Twitter, where the actor shuts down pervy trolls with his mere wit. Today, Reynolds made us laugh with a tweet he shared for his wife Blake Lively's birthday.
The Shallows star turned 29 on Thursday. Lively's devoted hubby wished her a special day with a funny message involving none other than... Billy Ray Cyrus? "Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart," Reynolds tweeted. "Also, Happy Birthday to my wife." Who even knew Billy Ray and Blake were born on the same day?
The Deadpool star's cheeky tweet has already racked up 125,000 likes and 40,000 retweets. We're sure the birthday girl will get a kick out of it, too.
Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2016
