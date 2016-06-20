Blake Lively's Father's Day Tribute To Ryan Reynolds Is #RelationshipGoals

Blake Lively has taken a break from promoting sharks and her new film The Shallows for a special cause: Sending Ryan Reynolds some love.
The actress, who is pregnant with she and Reynolds' second child, posted an Instagram tribute to her husband in honor of Father's Day yesterday. Despite his cracks about their year-old daughter, James, the actor's actually pretty good at this parenting stuff.
"@vancityreynolds as a father = mic drop," she wrote. "Happy Day, to the best one out there. (And also to all the other papas whose family thinks THEY'RE the best one.)"
If that doesn't move you, the photo of them gazing lovingly at each other should. We may have hit peak #RelationshipGoals, gang. Don't bother competing.
Lively also posted a shout-out to her own father, actor Ernie Lively. If blurry baby pics are your thing, check it out.
