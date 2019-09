A Guide To Reacting To Beyoncé's Side-Eye

Beyoncé, unlike myself, enjoys basketball. But like myself, she also enjoys giving major side-eye. These two passions of hers overlapped last week in the most hilarious way. And no one knows that better than Cleveland Cavaliers fan Steve Cespedes, a random guy who is now internet famous due to a certain viral picture of him and Queen Bey.Here's what went down — while Bey and Jay Z sat courtside for game six of the NBA Finals, the paparazzi snapped a picture of Bey shooting some sizzling side-eye at an unassuming man seated one seat down from her.The photo quickly went viral, while the game was still going on, due to this tweet from The Huffington Post.