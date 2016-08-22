Ryan Reynolds' Responses To Twitter Sex Requests Are Amazing

Twitter sex requests are as old as maybe like a two-year-old. It's an oddly specific genre of trolling, wherein people will tweet "fuck me daddy" at the Pope because they don't really have much else going on. In my day, we updated AIM away messages to be Jay Z song lyrics that our older friends would later tell us to delete because they were embarrassing. Whatever.
As internet phenomena go, this one is fairly well-trod. How could it not be? Once in a while one of these replies will catch on and then people do posts about it. Ryan Reynolds, who has an improbably good Twitter for someone who is very rich, handsome, and a father, has been trying to get out in front of this news cycle with his responses to those sexual tweets.
Here's a sampling of his replies.
Aww. Just planting fresh flowers at a local community center right now. https://t.co/FElu93uTrD— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2016
No, I'm in Washington D.C. trying to broker real change. https://t.co/rGbYvUb7ak— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 7, 2016
Just trying to finish this charcoal sketch of The Last Supper. https://t.co/if2ANSnUMQ— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2016
Just saying goodbye to my Nana. Any moment now. #WithTheAngelsSoon https://t.co/HUGYvDMi6h— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2016
Oops, I'm just helping my Nana take her diabetes medication right now. https://t.co/F7k4DNgnzp— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 18, 2016
His poor Nana! We love these replies, way way more than we loved Deadpool.
