Blake Lively Had A Baby Shower & Taylor Swift Was There

Just last week, Blake Lively celebrated her 29th birthday. This weekend, she got to enjoy another very special event: A baby shower.
Lively is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, which she announced back in April. A source told E! Online that the actress had a baby shower at a gorgeous 19th century inn in Westchester, New York. The affair reportedly started at 11 a.m. and lasted an hour-and-a-half — before some of the guests headed back to Reynolds and Lively's house.
Among the guests? BFF Taylor Swift, of course. Swift wished Lively a happy birthday on Instagram just last week. The pals also spent the Fourth of July together. (Remember that iconic couples pic?) We wonder what gift Swift got for Reynolds baby no. 2 — a Swiftie onesie, perhaps?
