Story from Pop Culture

The Funniest Reactions To Ryan Reynolds' Hiddleswift Participation

Erin Donnelly
Ryan Reynolds has officially joined Taylor Swift's squad, and people can't deal. Isn't he too sarcastic or something?

The actor joined wife Blake Lively and the rest of Hollywood for Swift's big Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island. He also surfaced in a cuddly couples photo shoot with Lively, Swift's pal Britany LaManna and her husband, and, of course, Hiddleswift. There's Taylor all curled up on Tom's lap, gazing adoringly into his eyes. And there's Ryan, looking very deadpan and just a tad pained.

🇺🇸

A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on


Of course, social media has had a field day with this. The general consensus: Everyone's had their fill of Hiddleswift, and they'll be damned if the pair takes Reynolds down with them. Heaven forbid some double dates and matching outfits come down the pipeline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture