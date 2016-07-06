The Funniest Reactions To Ryan Reynolds' Hiddleswift Participation

Ryan Reynolds has officially joined Taylor Swift's squad, and people can't deal. Isn't he too sarcastic or something?
The actor joined wife Blake Lively and the rest of Hollywood for Swift's big Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island. He also surfaced in a cuddly couples photo shoot with Lively, Swift's pal Britany LaManna and her husband, and, of course, Hiddleswift. There's Taylor all curled up on Tom's lap, gazing adoringly into his eyes. And there's Ryan, looking very deadpan and just a tad pained.
Of course, social media has had a field day with this. The general consensus: Everyone's had their fill of Hiddleswift, and they'll be damned if the pair takes Reynolds down with them. Heaven forbid some double dates and matching outfits come down the pipeline.
Current mood: Ryan Reynolds looking internally pained by Hiddleswift.— Hi-C. (@_heisey) July 6, 2016
Ryan Reynolds be like WTF - send in the Mounties to get me out of here 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wM3lnwAlYe— Donna Hosie (@donnahosie) July 6, 2016
What Ryan Reynolds is thinking in this photo. #Hiddleswift #TomHiddleston #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/NDJrCjKVNS— Helen O'Keeffe (@hokeeffe99) July 5, 2016
