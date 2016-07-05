Taylor Swift Shares 4th Of July Insta With Celebrity Squad

Did you guys hear about the huge fourth of July party Taylor Swift threw over the weekend? Of course you did. It seemed as though all of Hollywood descended upon the pop star's Rhode Island estate, with Tom Hiddleston, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Uzo Aduba, Ruby Rose, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Este Haim, and more prancing around in swimwear while the paparazzi closed in like hungry sharks.
This time Swift has saved them the trouble. She's just shared a snap from her Monday night soirée, with Cara Delevingne, actress Halston Sage, and singer Rachel Platten joining the squad for fireworks and the modeling of Americana onesies. It's what the forefathers would have wanted.
This time Swift has saved them the trouble. She's just shared a snap from her Monday night soirée, with Cara Delevingne, actress Halston Sage, and singer Rachel Platten joining the squad for fireworks and the modeling of Americana onesies. It's what the forefathers would have wanted.
You'll also spy Rose and her girlfriend Harley Gusman, Haim, Aduba, Lively, and Hadid in the lineup. It's like a Ralph Lauren campaign brought to life under the watchful eye of Swift, who's rocking a LOVER top. But where oh where is T-Hiddy?
Advertisement