Taylor Swift Toasts Blake Lively's Birthday

Last year, you weren't Taylor Swift squad-official until you'd graced the stage during her 1989 tour. Now, one has to hope they get a personal birthday shoutout from the pop star.
Blake Lively, welcome to the club. Lively, who turned 29 yesterday, was honored with a sweet birthday message featured on Swift's Instagram page. The photo shows the two pals petting a koala bear during their trip to Australia.
"Happy birthday Blake!" Swift wrote. "You're a wonderful friend, to humans and koalas alike. I absolutely love you."
Blake Lively, welcome to the club. Lively, who turned 29 yesterday, was honored with a sweet birthday message featured on Swift's Instagram page. The photo shows the two pals petting a koala bear during their trip to Australia.
"Happy birthday Blake!" Swift wrote. "You're a wonderful friend, to humans and koalas alike. I absolutely love you."
The friends were last seen together at Swift's star-studded July 4th party in Rhode Island. Pity she didn't use this classic photo.
Advertisement