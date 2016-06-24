Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Had A Meet Cute IRL

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have very different ideas of how their relationship started.
Reynolds told People and EW editorial director Jess Cagle about a fateful date night on which it all began. He says that the pair first started to get together on a double date after they filmed Green Lantern together. It sounds like a romantic comedy setup.
"It was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone, all that stuff, we were both single," Reynolds tells Cagle. "We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl. That was the most awkward date for that respective party because we were just like fireworks."
Blake Lively remembers the night, but she says things were a little different for her.
"Went well for him, there were no fireworks for me, no," Lively tells Cagle. "We were such good friends for so long and we both got to know each other as friends. It didn't click for a good year and a half."
She says that although Reynolds was the one smitten, she made the first move.
"I'm like, ‘Oh hey, wait. Hold on. We could date,’" she tells Cagle. "That's what I appreciate about our relationship is that he's my friend first and foremost."
That’s sweet, but come on, Ryan! Get it together. We guess there’s something to be said for being such a doofus that you assume the person on the other date is into you. His poor judgment in accepting the Green Lantern role actually paid off in this case. We’re thinking that most other people in this situation won’t be fortunate enough to have a friend like Lively.
