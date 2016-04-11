Ryan Reynolds Referenced His Sex Life With Blake Lively At The MTV Movie Awards

Ryan Reynolds received an MTV Movie Award tonight for Best Comedic Performance. He was sure to thank the crew behind his action-comedy blockbuster Deadpool, the fans, and, of course, his wife, Blake Lively — who, apparently, is sometimes amused by her husband's efforts in the bedroom.
"I want to thank my wife, Blake," Reynolds said as he held the Golden Popcorn. "Everything I do is to make her laugh. Especially the sex." It's impressive he was to be able to give a shoutout to his wife and be charmingly self-depreciating at the same time.
He was just as creative with his description of the hard work those behind the movie had to put in. Reynolds described production on the film as not, "all unicorns and cocaine." We're sure his shiny new statue will look great displayed next to the Deadpool suit he took home.
