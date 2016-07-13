Has Blake Lively Mastered Maternity Style? (Yes)

Spotted...just kidding. Forget Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants; forget Gossip Girl; forget Preserve (R.I.P.) — all in that order. Let's focus on the fact that Blake Lively has broken out of what could have been a pretty hard shell to crack. Gone are her days of ripped jeans and headbands, for we are in the Age of
Adaline Lively. A street style star in her own right, the actress is at the top of her game right now (thanks to a stylist and several pairs of six-inch pointed-toe pumps, of course).
And the photographs ahead will explain what we're talking about. Our findings conclude that Ms. Lively, now married with children (and one on the way!), can wear up to six outfits in one day and still have a smile on her face, loves color (and will block that color any chance she gets), and without a doubt, will try every trend once. That, our friends, is how you take your style to the next level. You know you love her...(yes, we had to).
