Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Just Welcomed Their Second Child

Looks like James Lively is officially a big sister. People confirms that Blake Lively has given birth to her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds.
So far, we know that the actress delivered their new baby in New York. The newborn's name and sex have not yet been revealed. (One thing we do know for sure? Lively won't be in any rush to achieve the perfect "post-baby body" any time soon.)
Here's hoping it's a girl, so 22-month-old James and her sister can start their very own sisterhood of traveling pants one day. But a mini-Ryan would be pretty darn adorable, too. Congratulations to the happy family!
So far, we know that the actress delivered their new baby in New York. The newborn's name and sex have not yet been revealed. (One thing we do know for sure? Lively won't be in any rush to achieve the perfect "post-baby body" any time soon.)
Here's hoping it's a girl, so 22-month-old James and her sister can start their very own sisterhood of traveling pants one day. But a mini-Ryan would be pretty darn adorable, too. Congratulations to the happy family!
Advertisement