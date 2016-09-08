Ryan Reynolds' Latest Tweet Is Pure #DadGoals

Ryan Reynolds becoming a father isn't just the best thing that's ever happened to Ryan Reynolds. It's also the best thing that's ever happened to Twitter.
The actor has been killing it with the jokes since welcoming daughter James with wife Blake Lively in 2014. Things can only get better once Baby No. 2 arrives.
The Deadpool actor couldn't resist responding his Change-Up co-star Olivia Wilde's tweet about parenting fails. Apparently, he's immune from the occasional crisis of confidence. Or, he's just very good at pretending to be immune.
"Anyone else suck at parenting today?" Wilde, who is pregnant with her second child, tweeted.
"Nah," Reynolds fired back. "Nailed it."
Somewhere Blake is rolling her eyes to the heavens.
The actor has been killing it with the jokes since welcoming daughter James with wife Blake Lively in 2014. Things can only get better once Baby No. 2 arrives.
The Deadpool actor couldn't resist responding his Change-Up co-star Olivia Wilde's tweet about parenting fails. Apparently, he's immune from the occasional crisis of confidence. Or, he's just very good at pretending to be immune.
"Anyone else suck at parenting today?" Wilde, who is pregnant with her second child, tweeted.
"Nah," Reynolds fired back. "Nailed it."
Somewhere Blake is rolling her eyes to the heavens.
Advertisement
Advertisement