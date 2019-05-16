Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Olivia Wilde
Movie Reviews
Booksmart
Review
by
Anne Cohen
More from Olivia Wilde
Movies
Beanie Feldstein Is Ready For Her "Titular Role"
Anne Cohen
May 16, 2019
Movies
Olivia Wilde's Crazy Idea Became The Magic Ingredient In
Booksmart
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 17, 2019
Movie Reviews
Olivia Wilde Gives A Brutally Raw Performance In
A Vigilante
Anne Cohen
Mar 28, 2019
Movies
Everyone Is Calling Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut
Calling all Lady Bird fans! There's a new woman-centric coming-of-age tale on the horizon, and her name is Booksmart. Prepare to be obsessed. Olivia
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
How Olivia Wilde's Skin-Care Routine Completely Changed When...
Olivia Wilde embodies the ideal of natural beauty — not just in a sense that the actress and activist is clearly genetically blessed, but the fact that
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde's Kids Think Ellen DeGeneres Is Their Real Mother
We all probably wish we were related to Ellen DeGeneres in some way, but I'm not harboring any delusions that I'll be seeing her at family dinner. Then
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
These Celebrity-Approved Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off
We don't trust an A-lister who "swears by" a different moisturizer every week. In a world full of #ads and #sponsored content, they're probably getting
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Controversial Beauty Ingredient Mandy Moore Swears By
There are a lot of expert tips out there on how to avoid the aches that come with wearing high heels. But take it from Mandy Moore: Beauty doesn't have to
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Olivia Wilde Is Proof You Should Never Discount A Good Set Of Bab...
Do you suffer from chronic hair fatigue? Find yourself staring at your dead ends and grown-out roots while simultaneously scrolling through Pinterest
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde Is Getting Majorly Mommy-Shamed Over This Picture Wi...
Sometimes it feels like celebrity moms can't do anything right, and Olivia Wilde is the latest example. The actress, who is currently starring in the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence Puked During Olivia Wilde's Performance In...
Jennifer Lawrence is at it again — but we don't blame her. The star attended a Broadway performance of 1984 starring Olivia Wilde and, according Page
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
Olivia Wilde Posts Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Daisy & It's T...
Prepare to squeal with joy, because Olivia Wilde just shared a photo of her 8-month-old daughter, Daisy, and it is hands-down the cutest thing we've seen
by
Madison Medeiros
Entertainment
Olivia Wilde's Son Is Very Strict With His Baby Sister
In a page straight out of Mary Poppins, it seems that Olivia Wilde's running her house with military precision — only she's not the drill sergeant.
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde's Broadway Show Is Making People Pass Out
Broadway just isn't what it used to be. Long gone are the days of witches flying through the air and upside-down tap dancing. , reports that the latest
by
Christopher Luu
Beauty
Olivia Wilde's New Beauty Venture Is Personal — & Political
If you don't think beauty can be a political act — may we remind you that red lipstick united the suffragettes? Or that $400 million of the world's AIDS
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Olivia Wilde Is Making Updos Cool Again
When I was in high school, it was deemed tacky to wear your prom hairstyle after the event. Even if prom fell on a Thursday, the unwritten rule was to
by
Khalea Underwood
Movies
Olivia Wilde Takes On Domestic Abuse With First Look At Her Chara...
Olivia Wilde shared a photo from the set of her forthcoming movie on Instagram, and it's intense. The movie, A Vigilante, wrapped filming this week. In
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde Celebrated Her Birthday In The Most Fabulously Low-K...
33, you're alright. 😌❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:31am PDT Did you hear? Actress, producer, and director
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
Olivia Wilde's Beauty Evolution Showcases ALL Of Our Favorit...
There are handful celebrities we always look out for on the red carpet — and Olivia Wilde is one of them. You can pretty much count on her delivering a
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Are Couple Goals
Could Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis be any cuter? The couple has never been shy about showing their love for each other in various interviews over the
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde Has A Message For The Obamas & Girl, Say It Louder
From Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her zero public education experience to White House chief strategist's Steve Bannon's extensive experience in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Celebrity Beauty
Olivia Wilde Just Debuted Her Most Extreme Hair Change Yet
Olivia Wilde has quintessential hot-girl hair. You know the type: thick and shiny, with an effortless, undone wave and dimensional color. The actress’s
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde Just Gave Us Another Reason To Donate To The ACLU
Olivia Wilde's new Instagram post reveals she stands with the American Civil Liberties Union — and American values. Donald Trump's executive order to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Beyoncé Sends Sweet B-Day Gift To Olivia Wilde's Kid, We Are Now ...
I don't know about you, but I'm pretty sure all I got for my second birthday were some neon '80s onesies and tiny Hammer pants. I guess we can't all be as
by
Amelia Edelman
Entertainment News
Update: Delta Airlines Defends Actions Against Youtuber Adam Saleh
Delta Airlines has responded with a statement defending the company's actions with regards to YouTube star Adam Saleh, The New York Times reports. The
by
Andrea Gonzalez-R...
Beauty
Olivia Wilde’s Choppy New ‘Do Is The Perfect Antidote To A Hair Rut
Olivia Wilde has quintessential hot-girl hair – shiny, (seemingly) low-maintenance, and often styled in the sexy, natural-looking waves that would take
by
Rachel Krause
Health Trends
Olivia Wilde's Instagram Makes A Great Point About Post-Baby Bodies
How do we love Olivia Wilde? Let us count the ways. When the actress isn't schooling inconsiderate subway riders, she's taking unrealistic body standards
by
Kimberly Truong
Celebrity Style
Olivia Wilde Proves Fashion Can (& Should) Show Solidarity
Inspired by a similar movement in the U.K. post-Brexit, Americans have started to wear safety pins, once a punk-era fashion statement, as a way to show
by
Erica Witte
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde Shares Breast-feeding Selfie With Her "Drinking Buddy"
Got milk? Olivia Wilde does, and the actress has no qualms about sharing it with social media. Wilde made a powerful statement with her latest selfie,
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Almost Had Their Baby At A Beyoncé ...
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis win the award for best labor story. Sudeikis recently told Harry Connick Jr. on his daytime show Harry that Wilde started
by
Suzannah Weiss
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted