There are handful celebrities we always look out for on the red carpet — and Olivia Wilde is one of them. You can pretty much count on her delivering a look every time she steps out of the house. From intricate braids to burgundy smoky eyes, she's never afraid to experiment — which is why her appointment as celebrity ambassador of Revlon makes perfect sense.
But it wasn't until we took a trip down memory lane that we realized just how much of a beauty chameleon Wilde is. She rarely repeats a look, and she's on top of every single trend (if she's not kicking it off).
Monochromatic makeup? Wilde has been experimenting with it since 2005. Winged-out smoky eyes? She's a master. In honor of the actress' birthday tomorrow, we decided to round up 25 of our favorite looks, ahead.