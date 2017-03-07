Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Are Couple Goals

The couple has never been shy about showing their love for each other in various interviews over the years. The pair first met on the Saturday Night Live set in 2011, but they didn't start dating until six months after that. Wilde was married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, and she'd only been divorced for nine months when she met Sudeikis.
Wilde has said she was attracted to Sudeikis' dancing skills, as well as how funny he was. "He was never overly flirtatious," Wilde told Marie Claire of Sudekis in 2013. "He had patience and sincerity and kindness. No presumptuousness. He didn't ever exhibit any signs of shittiness; he was always considerate." She's also said that Sudeikis didn't kiss her until their fourth date.
In a different interview, Sudeikis said "falling in love with my fiancée" when asked what his favorite New York memory was. (And with all of his SNL antics, we're sure he had plenty of NYC memories to choose from.)
The couple also has two adorable children, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, and their family couldn't be more picture-perfect. Otis recently had a Beyoncé-themed birthday party, and Queen Bey herself sent him a signed photo as a gift — these are definitely two star-powered kids.
And while they're happily engaged, don't expect to see them walk down the aisle anytime soon. Sudeikis and Wilde reportedly won't get married until recreational marijuana use is legal in the United States. (Of course, that could have been a joke, but then again, there are plenty of weirder reasons not to tie the knot.)
In celebration of the couple's best moments together, we've compiled a video with some of the sweetest things they've said about one another. Check it out in the above clip.
