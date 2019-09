Beyoncé Sends Sweet B-Day Gift To Olivia Wilde’s Kid, We Are Now Jealous Of A Toddler

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty sure all I got for my second birthday were some neon '80s onesies and tiny Hammer pants. I guess we can't all be as lucky as Otis Sudeikis. Because Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' adorable tot just turned 2 — and all he got to show for it was a signed Beyoncé photo. Man, what a life. Okay, maybe the kid got some other presents, too. But how could anything purchased by Mom and Dad compete with a missive from Queen Bey? And this was no random gifting occurrence, either: According to Entertainment Tonight , Otis is arguably Beyoncé's biggest smallest fan. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, papa Sudeikis told Cohen that Otis' entire second birthday was "Beyoncé-themed...it was great." It's clear Otis' well-chosen fandom has been carrying on for awhile; Wilde told Ellen DeGeneres last year that her son is "absolutely in love" with Beyoncé and has even — mysteriously, yet aptly? — nicknamed her "Beyoncé Boobies." I mean, I doubt I could even say "boobies" when I was 2, let alone "Beyoncé." Color us impressed, Otis. The fact that Wilde nearly gave birth at a Beyoncé concert just makes so much more sense now.