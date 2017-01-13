Beyoncé Sends Sweet B-Day Gift To Olivia Wilde’s Kid, We Are Now Jealous Of A Toddler

I don't know about you, but I'm pretty sure all I got for my second birthday were some neon '80s onesies and tiny Hammer pants. I guess we can't all be as lucky as Otis Sudeikis. Because Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' adorable tot just turned 2 — and all he got to show for it was a signed Beyoncé photo. Man, what a life. Okay, maybe the kid got some other presents, too. But how could anything purchased by Mom and Dad compete with a missive from Queen Bey? And this was no random gifting occurrence, either: According to Entertainment Tonight, Otis is arguably Beyoncé's biggest smallest fan. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, papa Sudeikis told Cohen that Otis' entire second birthday was "Beyoncé-themed...it was great." It's clear Otis' well-chosen fandom has been carrying on for awhile; Wilde told Ellen DeGeneres last year that her son is "absolutely in love" with Beyoncé and has even — mysteriously, yet aptly? — nicknamed her "Beyoncé Boobies." I mean, I doubt I could even say "boobies" when I was 2, let alone "Beyoncé." Color us impressed, Otis. The fact that Wilde nearly gave birth at a Beyoncé concert just makes so much more sense now.
