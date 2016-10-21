Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Almost Had Their Baby At A Beyoncé Concert

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis win the award for best labor story. Sudeikis recently told Harry Connick Jr. on his daytime show Harry that Wilde started going into labor in the car — on the way to a Beyoncé concert, as People reports.
"[Olivia’s] like, 'Date night, we’re going to go see Beyoncé,'" Sudeikis recalled. "So we were in line to get [in New York City's] Lincoln Tunnel and there was an accident in there and everything was [backed] up, and it was going to take us an hour to get through the tunnel, and we would have been a half hour late to the concert."
So they turned around. And they probably have that decision to thank for the fact that Wilde wasn't stuck giving birth in the car. Her contractions began right as they left the tunnel.
"We U-turned and got it out of there," he said. "We figured it would be a bad scene to have the baby in a tunnel, and a little redundant."
Let's pause for a second to appreciate that joke.
"So we hightailed it to Upper East Side where the hospital was, got out of the car, walked around the neighborhood a little bit," the actor recalled.
Of course, he couldn't get through this story without a Beyoncé reference.
"Then Daisy calmed down," he said of his baby daughter. "I think she was just fired up, just sitting there doing the ['Single Ladies'] dance."
Too bad for all that traffic, or Daisy might've danced her way into the world to the sounds of the Formation World Tour.
