Illustrated by: Paola Delucca.

She Was Happy To Wait, But…

“The day before my due date, a Wednesday, my doctor said I’d probably have to be induced — I wasn’t dilated, nothing was happening. A lot of people walk around dilated for a while, so I went back to work like fine, whatever. I didn’t do anything to move it along, I was fine waiting; I didn’t feel ready yet! On Friday at 5 p.m., out of the blue, water just poured out of me on my chair. Like, I couldn't move, so much came out, and I was like paralyzed. It was on, and epic, and completely public. I was trying to send an email to my editor-in-chief: ‘WATER just broke I'm stuck at my desk!’ My doctor said to wait for contractions to start before rushing to the hospital, but on a Friday at 5 p.m.-ish in NYC, how was I going to get home? I thought I was stuck. Someone at the office happened to have her car there and drove me home; I had to sit on garbage bags. I got home, had pizza, showered, then started having contractions around 2:30 a.m. and went in. You can try all these funny things, and do this and that, but the baby's gonna come when the baby wants to come.” —Jen, 44