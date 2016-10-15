Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Welcome First Daughter On The Perfect Day

Olivia Wilde shared on Instagram that she and husband Jason Sudeikis have welcomed their second child (and first daughter). Fittingly, she came on International Day of the Girl. Or as the layman knows it, October 11.
Wilde revealed that they named her Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. "There goes the neighborhood," Wilde captioned the newborn's photo. "Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl."
The photo of baby Sudeikis captures her stretching out and giving a little kick while perched on a very soft and fuzzy-looking lamb cushion.
Wilde has been outspoken about the kind of world she wants her first daughter to grow up in, so having one who was political enough to be born on a day dedicated to lifting up girls makes it seem like someone was listening from the womb.
Her lessons aren't only for little Daisy, however — Wilde also says she's teaching her son how to be a feminist, too.
