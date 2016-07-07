Feminism is not just for women, and getting men involved can start with teaching our sons feminist values.
But how do you raise a generation of male feminists? Olivia Wilde recently told Yahoo Beauty that it's simpler than one might think.
"I want to promote the idea that the definition of feminism is equality and it’s something that’s not difficult to teach children because they are born with that sensibility," she said. "They are only taught to separate people and value them differently once they get older. Luckily, I’m just embracing the perspective he was born with."
Feminist parenting also means giving him the freedom to be who he is, she added. “I hope to raise a child who values people for what’s within them and yet I hope he experiments with his own identity and who he wants to be,” she said. “I’m grateful now that my parents let me go through my own process of self-discovery and I think you can’t restrict kids in that way.”
She makes a great point: fairness is a basic human intuition. So, kids don't have to learn feminism; they just have to not learn misogyny — and adults have to unlearn it.
