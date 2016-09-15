Story from Pop Culture

Very Pregnant Olivia Wilde Calls Out Selfish Subway Riders

Erin Donnelly
Hell hath no fury like a woman who's about to give birth and still can't score a seat on the subway.

Olivia Wilde, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter to call out fellow passengers who failed to offer up a seat. That's just bad subway etiquette, people.

"NBD, able-bodied riders who won't give your seat to a GIANT preggo," Wilde tweeted. "I'll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labor."
One follower then decided to bite back, responding that Wilde shouldn't expect special treatment just because she's pregnant. Mansplain away, pal.

"1. I didn't tell u to get pregnant 2. Get an Uber (you can afford it) 3. I paid the same amt as you for the subway ride," this chivalrous gent and Hillary Clinton basher informed Wilde.

She didn't mince words in her own response.

"1. Eat a bag of dicks. 2. That is all," she tweeted back.
Wilde also got support from singer John Legend, who blasted the commenter's remarks as "deplorable." Chrissy Teigen should be proud.
