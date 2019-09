Very Pregnant Olivia Wilde Calls Out Selfish Subway Riders

Hell hath no fury like a woman who's about to give birth and still can't score a seat on the subway. Olivia Wilde , who is expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, took to Twitter to call out fellow passengers who failed to offer up a seat. That's just bad subway etiquette, people."NBD, able-bodied riders who won't give your seat to a GIANT preggo," Wilde tweeted. "I'll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labor."